Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Synaptics stock opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

