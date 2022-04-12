D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.
DHI stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.8% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 33.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
