D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.93.

DHI stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.8% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 33.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

