Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,102,000.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $303,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,152 shares of company stock worth $614,227 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTX opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.03.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

