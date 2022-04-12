Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $648,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,646 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.53 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

