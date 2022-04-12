Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,022 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

