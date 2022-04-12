Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 572,275 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

