Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

