Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

Shares of SNAP opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

