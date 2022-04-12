Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $205.50 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

