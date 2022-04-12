Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

ADM stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $96.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

