Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,701 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

