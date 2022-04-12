Clarius Group LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Masco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

