Sigma Planning Corp Sells 59 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

VV stock opened at $202.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

