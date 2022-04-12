Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.83. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.86 and a one year high of $204.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.