D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 571 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,694,000 after purchasing an additional 508,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,483,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288,158 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91.

