Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,191 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,508,000 after purchasing an additional 463,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of ILF opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.