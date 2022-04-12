Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

