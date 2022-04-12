RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RMMZ opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66.

