Brokerages Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $25.00

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,200 and have sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZR stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

