Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

