Citigroup Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $110.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $116.50 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.
Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.
In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after buying an additional 285,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
