MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Barclays

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

