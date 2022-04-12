Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.59 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.98 and its 200 day moving average is $161.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

