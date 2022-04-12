Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,195 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,311 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

