Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

