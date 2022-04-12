Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.
Shares of MKFG opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06. Markforged has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Markforged by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Markforged (Get Rating)
Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markforged (MKFG)
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.