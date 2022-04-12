Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Given Outperform Rating at Morgan Stanley

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.38) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 411 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 385.09. The company has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 507.33 ($6.61).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

