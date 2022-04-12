Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,588.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after buying an additional 3,115,625 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,300,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.