Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,282,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,312,000 after buying an additional 634,215 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,874 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,860,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

