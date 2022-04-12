Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 43,382 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,678,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.