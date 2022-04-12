Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Eaton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN stock opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.