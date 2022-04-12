Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.460-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.87. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

