Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target at $19.43

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

