Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.004667.

Raia Drogasil stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Raia Drogasil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.