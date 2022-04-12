Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

