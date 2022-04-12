Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173,669 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

