AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue $0.12 Apr 22 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a apr 22 dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 10th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 665,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 639.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 89,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

