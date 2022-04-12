The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $86.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.