Morgan Stanley Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $197.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $118.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after acquiring an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.