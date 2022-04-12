Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 519 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

NYSE:FLT opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.