Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Shares of COF stock opened at $131.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.