Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software stock opened at $316.73 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

