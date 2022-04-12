Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adient expects its near-term results to continue to be impacted by temporary operating inefficiencies, COVID-related cost, increased freight costs, tough labor market and logistical challenges. Adient expects these headwinds to abate only in the latter half of 2022. The company anticipates a full year net commodity headwind of $95 million. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely to clip its margins, going forward. Adient also anticipates its fiscal 2022 sales to be negatively impacted to the tune of around $100 million owing to the divestiture of its metals operation in Turkey. Further, technology change will require Adient to increase its capital spending in order to evolve its business profile towards new products, which may mar its near-term cash flows. Amid the several headwinds faced by the firm, Adient is viewed as a risky bet.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 792.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

