The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $171.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

