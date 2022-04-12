Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.60) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BME. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.82) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 627.33 ($8.17).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 546.20 ($7.12) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 524 ($6.83) and a one year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 568.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 590.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

