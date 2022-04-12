Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $101.45 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $673.38 million and approximately $101.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00016039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,119,772 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

