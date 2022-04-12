Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $219.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.76.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

