Critical Survey: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.12 billion 13.57 -$487.95 million ($0.33) -104.24 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 6.09 $14.87 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -11.85% -16.48% -7.36% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Snap and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 0 7 23 0 2.77 Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $57.53, indicating a potential upside of 67.24%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 80.92%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Snap.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Snap on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. Its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

