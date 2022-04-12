Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.