Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

